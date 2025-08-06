Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drive Home a 5-Star Deal with Al Habtoor Motors’ Latest Ownership Offer

Drive Home a 5-Star Deal with Al Habtoor Motors’ Latest Ownership Offer


2025-08-06 01:57:45
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – August 6, 2025 – Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, is rolling out a limited-time offer until the end of August, aimed at making car ownership easier, more flexible, and accessible to all drivers including first-time buyers and budget-conscious drivers.
Reflecting the distributor’s continuous effort to provide quality cars to customers whilst maintaining exceptional value, the Mitsubishi ‘Five Star’ deal aims to provide long-term convenience.

Included within this offer is five years of manufacturer warranty, alongside five years or 100,000 km of service. These offers highlight Al Habtoor Motor’s ongoing commitment to aftersales care, reducing one of the most overlooked costs of car ownership.

In addition to this, Al Habtoor Motors is also making access to its full vehicle range easier by offering the option to defer the first payment by five months, providing a practical and accessible entry point for buyers who are mindful of their budgets and seeking a more manageable path to car ownership.
Blending Mitsubishi’s quality with Al Habtoor Motor’s renowned aftersales services, this offer allows for worry-free purchasing and drives for years to come. The esteemed distributor encourages all potential buyers to avail this offer, only available until August 31 across all Al Habtoor Motors Mitsubishi showrooms.
For more information about Al Habtoor Motors, please visit

-Ends-

MENAFN06082025007218016774ID1109890895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search