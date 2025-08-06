403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drive Home a 5-Star Deal with Al Habtoor Motors’ Latest Ownership Offer
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – August 6, 2025 – Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, is rolling out a limited-time offer until the end of August, aimed at making car ownership easier, more flexible, and accessible to all drivers including first-time buyers and budget-conscious drivers.
Reflecting the distributor’s continuous effort to provide quality cars to customers whilst maintaining exceptional value, the Mitsubishi ‘Five Star’ deal aims to provide long-term convenience.
Included within this offer is five years of manufacturer warranty, alongside five years or 100,000 km of service. These offers highlight Al Habtoor Motor’s ongoing commitment to aftersales care, reducing one of the most overlooked costs of car ownership.
In addition to this, Al Habtoor Motors is also making access to its full vehicle range easier by offering the option to defer the first payment by five months, providing a practical and accessible entry point for buyers who are mindful of their budgets and seeking a more manageable path to car ownership.
Blending Mitsubishi’s quality with Al Habtoor Motor’s renowned aftersales services, this offer allows for worry-free purchasing and drives for years to come. The esteemed distributor encourages all potential buyers to avail this offer, only available until August 31 across all Al Habtoor Motors Mitsubishi showrooms.
For more information about Al Habtoor Motors, please visit
-Ends-
Reflecting the distributor’s continuous effort to provide quality cars to customers whilst maintaining exceptional value, the Mitsubishi ‘Five Star’ deal aims to provide long-term convenience.
Included within this offer is five years of manufacturer warranty, alongside five years or 100,000 km of service. These offers highlight Al Habtoor Motor’s ongoing commitment to aftersales care, reducing one of the most overlooked costs of car ownership.
In addition to this, Al Habtoor Motors is also making access to its full vehicle range easier by offering the option to defer the first payment by five months, providing a practical and accessible entry point for buyers who are mindful of their budgets and seeking a more manageable path to car ownership.
Blending Mitsubishi’s quality with Al Habtoor Motor’s renowned aftersales services, this offer allows for worry-free purchasing and drives for years to come. The esteemed distributor encourages all potential buyers to avail this offer, only available until August 31 across all Al Habtoor Motors Mitsubishi showrooms.
For more information about Al Habtoor Motors, please visit
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment