Swiss Legislator Urges Review of USD8B F-35 Procurement from U.S.
(MENAFN) A Swiss legislator has urged a critical reassessment of the country’s planned purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the United States following Washington’s announcement of a steep 39% tariff on Swiss imports.
Hans-Peter Portmann has formally submitted a motion to the Swiss House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, calling for an immediate review of the jet procurement process, media reported Monday.
The report, referencing a Swiss news agency, noted that Portmann now views the F-35 acquisition as “a political business again.”
This development comes in the wake of the US decision to impose a significant tariff on Swiss goods, further complicating bilateral relations.
Responding to the tariffs, the Swiss government stated Monday that it is prepared to offer a “more attractive offer” in ongoing tariff negotiations with the US, while explicitly ruling out retaliatory measures.
Portmann told the press, “Either we accept a loss and break off the contract – or we only purchase what we have already paid for, stop the next delivery instalments from the US, and fill our defense gaps with procurements from Europe.”
Earlier this year, in June, both countries encountered a pricing dispute over the fixed cost for 36 jets, stemming from a “misunderstanding” that could potentially add between $650 million and $1.3 billion in extra expenses.
When questioned by media about the review of the F-35 procurement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry replied Tuesday via email that they could not comment “for tactical reasons.”
The original F-35 acquisition barely passed a Swiss referendum in 2020 with just 50.1% approval. However, recent polling data reveals waning public support, with a Tamedia/Leewas online survey showing nearly two-thirds of Swiss citizens now opposing the purchase.
Amid mounting tensions, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Vice President Guy Parmelin are en route to the US to discuss tariff issues directly.
