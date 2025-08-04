Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Growth, Opportunities, And Future Outlook

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Growth and Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SICKLE CELL DISESAE TREATMENT MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe sickle cell disease treatment market size is segmented into drug type, type, route of administration, and region. Depending on drug type, the market is categorized into hydroxyurea, oxbryta, adakveo, and others. By type, it is classified into s sickle cell anemia or HbSS, HbSc, and others. On the basis of route of administration, it is classified into oral and parenteral. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Segment ReviewDepending on drug type, the market is segmented into hydroxyurea, oxbryta, adakveo, and others. The hydroxyurea segment dominated the global sickle cell disease treatment market share in 2021. Hydroxyurea is an ideal drug for sickle cell anemia and provides therapeutic benefit through multiple mechanism of action, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the adakveo segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in consumption of Adakveo drug for the treatment of condition vaso-occulsive crisis (VOC) occurred due to sickle cell disease, which further rises demand for Adakveo during forecast period.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market by Drug TypeOn the basis of type, the market is segmented into sickle cell anemia or HbSS, HbSC, and others (HbS beta thalassemia, HbSD, HbSE, and HbSO). The sickle cell anemia segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during sickle cell disease treatment market forecast period, owing to rise in complications associated with of sickle cell anemia, such as hemolysis and vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC).Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market by TypeOn the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021, owing to high adoption of orally drugs due to noninvasive, high patient compliance, convenient to handle, and does not require any specific sterile conditions. For instance, hydroxyurea are available in tablet and capsule form, which is administer by oral route in the patients of sickle cell disease.Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market by Route of AdministrationRegion-wise, North America acquired a major sickle cell disease treatment market share in 2021, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of sickle cell disease. In addition, product approvals for sickle cell disease further boost the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the product, Endari for sickle cell disease treatment for patients aged between 5 years and older.However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the sickle cell disease treatment market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.7%. The major factor that drives the growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market in this region includes, increase in prevalence of sickle cell disease. In addition, technological advancements and increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle drive the market growth. Moreover, development of new therapies for sickle cell disease and government support to pipeline drugs for sickle cell disease further propel the market growth.The key market players profiled in the report include, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Medunic USA, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, and Vifor Pharma.Enquire Before Buying:

