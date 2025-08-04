Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thai protesters demand immediate resignation of suspended PM

2025-08-04 04:09:15
(MENAFN) Protesters rallied at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Saturday, calling for the immediate resignation of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Roughly 1,000 people joined the demonstration, which was sparked by recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and the release of a controversial phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that took place in June.

The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing a petition seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from office over alleged ethical violations. Her suspension was issued in connection with the leaked conversation.

In the call, Paetongtarn referred to the former Cambodian leader as "uncle" and criticized a Thai military commander—remarks that stirred widespread public backlash and prompted the petition for her dismissal.

Protesters urged her to resign voluntarily without waiting for the court’s decision. They also appealed to coalition parties to pull out of the government led by the Pheu Thai Party.

One of the protest leaders, Pichit Chaimongkol, accused Paetongtarn of undermining national security.

Many participants at the rally had also taken part in a larger demonstration on June 28, where various civic groups united in calling for her ouster.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have worsened in recent weeks, culminating in five days of cross-border airstrikes and rocket attacks that resulted in numerous casualties. The violence ended with a ceasefire agreement on July 28.

MENAFN04082025000045017281ID1109880532

