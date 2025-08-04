WISE Unveils Tech-Powered Solutions To Combat Global Literacy Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: As the world confronts an escalating crisis in foundational literacy and numeracy, the first in a new series of Innovation Briefs by the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), highlights efforts reshaping learning access for millions of underserved children.

With over 600 million children globally lacking basic reading and math skills, the brief spotlights scalable, tech-driven educational solutions transforming outcomes in the most challenging environments.

The brief, titled 'Accelerating Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: Harnessing Technology and Local Capacity for Educational Transformation in Crisis & Low-Resource Contexts' and directly addressing a key challenge identified in this year's WISE Prize for Education cycle examines the dual crisis of a global teacher shortage and severe learning poverty, particularly in conflict-affected and low- resource regions.

Two standout innovations recognized as finalists for the WISE Prize for Education 2024–25 cycle-FastTrack+ (Nigeria) and Darsel (Jordan)-are leading the charge.

Deployed across refugee camps in Western and Central Africa, FastTrack+ uses offline, audio-assisted learning devices such as the Mavis Talking Book and Pen to bring literacy and numeracy instruction to displaced learners. Rooted in evidence-backed pedagogies like Teaching at the Right Level and mother tongue instruction, the initiative has reached over 25,000 learners, achieving a 69% improvement in foundational skills.

“Foundational literacy is a gateway to digital futures,” said Funmilola Bamidele, Director of Programs at Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative.“FastTrack+ isn't just teaching children to read-it's building their capacity to thrive in a digital age.”

Meanwhile in Jordan, Darsel is tackling numeracy gaps through an unexpected medium-WhatsApp. The AI-powered chatbot offers personalized, gamified math instruction through low-bandwidth messaging platforms. Piloted with support from Jordan's Ministry of Education, Darsel has scaled from 2 to 2,000 schools, reaching 200,000 students across Jordan, India, and Nigeria.

“Technology alone isn't enough,” said Abdulhamid Haidar, Darsel's founder.“We integrate school leaderboards, peer competitions, and human-centered design to motivate students and engage parents and teachers.” Beyond tech, the brief emphasizes the importance of localized solutions. Uganda's Flying Colors project uses offline, project-based learning to support socio-emotional recovery in refugee settlements. Nepal's Canopy Nepal empowers students through storytelling, while India's Freethinking Foundation trains local mothers to deliver early education via mobile Montessori classrooms.

The brief emphasizes four core principles that are vital for effectively scaling literacy solutions. First, it highlights the importance of centering mother tongue instruction, recognizing that children learn best when taught in the language they understand most naturally. Second, it stresses the need to design for sustained learning practices, ensuring that literacy development is continuous and reinforced over time. Third, the brief advocates for the use of context-appropriate technologies that align with the local

environment and resources, enhancing accessibility and impact. Finally, it underscores the value of building local capacity for delivery, empowering communities to take ownership and sustain literacy initiatives in the long term.

WISE calls on policymakers to prioritize these innovative, community-rooted approaches.“Access to tools is not enough,” the brief notes.“Lasting impact comes from enabling communities to own and adapt solutions.”

With education often sidelined in crises, this new wave of innovation-grounded in rigorous evidence, technological creativity, and local community engagement-is offering hope. As global leaders prepare for WISE 12 Summit in November the message is clear: solving the foundational learning crisis requires bold, context-aware, and inclusive action.