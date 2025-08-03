Franki Moscato Foundation Chooses Mirrorless Productions As Partnering Videographer

Mirrorless Productions Tel: (920) 573-5280

Student Contest - Suicide Prevention Broadcast Opportunity

Student Contest QR

Mirrorless Productions will make a Student Film into a Professional Public Service Announcement

- Alex BelvilleOSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Franki Moscato Foundation has launched a Student Film Contest , encouraging Wisconsin teens to create a 60-second video that promotes awareness about and discourages teen suicide. Mirrorless Productions has been chosen as the videographer to transform the winning video into a public service announcement (PSA) that will be broadcast across Wisconsin's airwaves and social media. The students who created the winning video will have the opportunity to be featured in the professionally produced PSA.Mirrorless Productions has grown over the past decade into a full-service production company, logging over 500 projects that have served nonprofits and global brands, including Bose, BBC, Tabasco, and Gary Vaynerchuk.Leading the company is Alex Belville, a Wisconsin-based filmmaker, commercial drone pilot, and sought-after entrepreneur who boasts, "We put clients in motion by creating cinematic videos that build stronger brands and help them stand out. We tell stories that not only connect--but convert."For the past decade. Belville has led story-driven video projects for brands, nonprofits, and communities, creating impactful films that inspire connection, reduce stigma, and elevate voices that need to be heard. He's passionate about using video to tell stories that matter and enjoys speaking to students about creative careers and the impact of sharing their stories.“Sharing stories is what connects us. Stories express our emotions and our true feelings. I love this project because our teen years can be tough, but when we're open about our struggles, we can let them go-and help someone else in the process--what the core of this project is all about”, said Belville.

Mirrorless Productions

