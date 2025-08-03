Franki Moscato Foundation Chooses Mirrorless Productions As Partnering Videographer
Mirrorless Productions Tel: (920) 573-5280
Student Contest - Suicide Prevention Broadcast Opportunity
Student Contest QR
Mirrorless Productions will make a Student Film into a Professional Public Service AnnouncementI love this project because our teen years can be tough, but when we're open about our struggles, we can let them go, and help someone else in the process--what the core of this project is all about” - Alex BelvilleOSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Franki Moscato Foundation has launched a Student Film Contest , encouraging Wisconsin teens to create a 60-second video that promotes awareness about and discourages teen suicide. Mirrorless Productions has been chosen as the videographer to transform the winning video into a public service announcement (PSA) that will be broadcast across Wisconsin's airwaves and social media. The students who created the winning video will have the opportunity to be featured in the professionally produced PSA.
Mirrorless Productions has grown over the past decade into a full-service production company, logging over 500 projects that have served nonprofits and global brands, including Bose, BBC, Tabasco, and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Leading the company is Alex Belville, a Wisconsin-based filmmaker, commercial drone pilot, and sought-after entrepreneur who boasts, "We put clients in motion by creating cinematic videos that build stronger brands and help them stand out. We tell stories that not only connect--but convert."
For the past decade. Belville has led story-driven video projects for brands, nonprofits, and communities, creating impactful films that inspire connection, reduce stigma, and elevate voices that need to be heard. He's passionate about using video to tell stories that matter and enjoys speaking to students about creative careers and the impact of sharing their stories.
“Sharing stories is what connects us. Stories express our emotions and our true feelings. I love this project because our teen years can be tough, but when we're open about our struggles, we can let them go-and help someone else in the process--what the core of this project is all about”, said Belville.
Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Mirrorless Productions
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment