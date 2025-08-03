Abu Dhabi: Employee Wins Dh50,930 In Unpaid Wages, Along With Return Flight Ticket

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ruled a case in favour of an employee involving unpaid salaries, dismissal without proper notice, and other employment-related claims.

The First Instance Court ordered the employer to pay the worker Dh50,930, along with Dh1,500 for a return flight ticket to his home country and an experience certificate.

In the court case, the employee claimed that his employer failed to pay his salary from October 1, 2024, until the end of his employment on April 5, 2025. He also requested compensation for unfair dismissal, lack of notice, unused annual leave, and a return flight to his home country.

The employer denied these claims and, in a counterclaim, demanded Dh12,200, stating the employee had collected payments for invoices but failed to hand over the money.

The court appointed an accounting expert to verify the claims. Based on the evidence and testimonies, the court ruled:



Delayed salaries: The employee was awarded Dh43,167 for unpaid wages between October 1, 2024, and April 5, 2025.

Notice period compensation: The court found the termination violated UAE labour law and awarded Dh7,000 as compensation for lack of notice.

Annual leave: The employee was awarded Dh770 for unused leave.

Travel ticket: The court granted Dh1,500 or the cost of a one-way economy-class ticket to the employee's home country, unless he joins another employer. Experience certificate: The court instructed the employer to provide the worker with a certificate of experience.

The court rejected the request for 12 per cent interest on the unpaid amount due to the absence of a prior agreement and ruled there was no evidence of unfair dismissal caused by a complaint or legal action.

In the employer's counterclaim, the court ruled in favour of the company, ordering the employee to pay Dh12,200 after accepting sworn testimony that he had collected payments and failed to hand them over.

In the final judgement, the court ruled that the employer must pay the worker Dh50,930, Dh1,500 for a return travel ticket and also an experience certificate. Each party to bear their own legal costs related to their claims.