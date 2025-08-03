403
Estonia Sends Rescue Teams to Battle Spain’s Wildfires
(MENAFN) On Friday, Estonia sent its first rescue team to Spain to assist in battling the country’s relentless wildfires, with a second team set to leave on August 17. Each contingent is composed of 20 rescuers.
Spain has faced a severe wildfire season this year, with more than 3,300 fires burning across the nation and devastating upwards of 20,000 hectares of forests and natural land.
One of the most destructive fires broke out in mid-July in Tarragona province, Catalonia, scorching over 3,200 hectares and disrupting the lives of roughly 18,000 residents. Tragically, three people died in this blaze, including a firefighter.
Estonian rescuers previously took part in firefighting efforts in Spain last August.
The initial team is scheduled to operate in Castilla-La Mancha from August 1 to 16, while the second will be deployed to Galicia from August 17 to 30. Half of the rescuers have prior experience from last year’s mission, while the remainder are newcomers without previous wildfire operation exposure.
Summer wildfires have increasingly become a critical challenge across Southern Europe, prompting multinational firefighting collaborations coordinated by the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.
