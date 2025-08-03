403
Former Trump Prosecutor Faces Investigation
(MENAFN) US federal authorities have launched a probe into former special counsel Jack Smith, who previously oversaw two federal prosecutions involving President Donald Trump before stepping down from his role earlier this year.
A news agency was informed by the Office of the Special Counsel (OSC) that it has begun an inquiry into Mr. Smith.
However, the OSC declined to disclose any additional specifics about the matter.
Appointed in 2022, Mr. Smith was tasked with examining Trump’s supposed improper management of confidential records and his purported efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote.
Although the OSC lacks the mandate to bring criminal accusations against Mr. Smith, it holds the capacity to enforce disciplinary measures or forward its conclusions to the Department of Justice for further consideration.
The OSC is a distinct federal institution with the core responsibility of probing breaches of government regulations committed by US civil service employees.
It functions independently of the Department of Justice's special counsel offices—such as the one formerly overseen by Mr. Smith—which do possess the authority to pursue federal criminal indictments through the Justice Department.
