Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Three scientists get awarded 2025 Micius Quantum Prize

2025-08-03 09:48:11
(MENAFN) The 2025 Micius Quantum Prize has been presented to three international researchers for their significant breakthroughs in quantum simulations using optical lattices, the Micius Quantum Foundation announced Friday.

The awardees are Immanuel Bloch from the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Tilman Esslinger from ETH Zurich, and Markus Greiner from Harvard University. They were recognized for their pioneering experimental work on bosonic and fermionic Hubbard models in optical lattices, which serve as analog quantum simulators to study strongly interacting many-body systems. Their research enables in-depth exploration of quantum phases, transport mechanisms, and topological phenomena.

Immanuel Bloch remarked in his acceptance speech, “With quantum simulations, we are entering a new era of quantum science, one that allows us to probe the emergent behavior of complex quantum matter with unprecedented clarity and tools that the founders of quantum mechanics could not have envisioned.”

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878741

