Trump is happy about India possible halt of buying Russian oil

2025-08-03 09:32:34
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he heard India has ceased purchasing oil from Russia, describing the move as a "good step."

“I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for his weekend trip to his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey. “That’s what I heard. I don’t know if that’s right or not, but that’s a good step. We’ll see what happens,” he added.

Trump has previously criticized India for what he called unfair trade practices and its extensive energy and arms dealings with Russia. On Wednesday, he announced on Truth Social that India would face a 25% tariff plus an unspecified penalty starting August 1.

Without providing details on the penalty, Trump condemned India’s trade barriers and ties with Russia. “India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World,” he wrote.

U.S.-India trade is significant, with bilateral goods reaching $129 billion in 2024, while the U.S. runs a $45.7 billion trade deficit, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

