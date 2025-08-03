403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Representative Demands Soros, OSF Official Testify
(MENAFN) US Representative Tim Burchett has officially called for billionaire financier George Soros and his colleague Leonard Benardo, senior vice president at the Open Society Foundations (OSF), to appear before Congress to address their purported role in the 2016 “Russiagate” controversy targeting Donald Trump.
In a letter sent on Friday to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky), Rep. Burchett (R-Tennessee) urged the committee to summon Soros and Benardo to testify publicly and to issue subpoenas if they decline to attend voluntarily.
This demand comes in the wake of declassified documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the Senate Judiciary Committee, which reportedly connect Soros’s OSF to a wider scheme aimed at undermining Trump’s presidential campaign and sabotaging his initial term in office.
“As you know, DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified evidence of a conspiracy by former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the national security apparatus to manufacture and politicize intelligence to subvert President Trump and the will of the American people,” Burchett stated.
“Included in this evidence is a concerning email allegedly from Leonard Benardo… plotting to discredit the incoming Trump Administration.”
In a letter sent on Friday to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky), Rep. Burchett (R-Tennessee) urged the committee to summon Soros and Benardo to testify publicly and to issue subpoenas if they decline to attend voluntarily.
This demand comes in the wake of declassified documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the Senate Judiciary Committee, which reportedly connect Soros’s OSF to a wider scheme aimed at undermining Trump’s presidential campaign and sabotaging his initial term in office.
“As you know, DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified evidence of a conspiracy by former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the national security apparatus to manufacture and politicize intelligence to subvert President Trump and the will of the American people,” Burchett stated.
“Included in this evidence is a concerning email allegedly from Leonard Benardo… plotting to discredit the incoming Trump Administration.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment