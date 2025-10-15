Xmoney Launches $XMN On Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges

xMoney , the compliant, all-in-one payment ecosystem bridging traditional finance and Web3, has officially launched its native token, $XMN , on Sui , a leading Layer 1, marking a major milestone in its mission to build the future of compliant, global payments.

The launch comes as Sui deepens its strategic investment in xMoney after xMoney's recent expansion , reinforcing their shared vision to connect traditional finance, stablecoins, and digital assets through scalable, compliant infrastructure.

Global Access from Day One

$XMN is the native token powering the xMoney ecosystem , designed to connect users, merchants, and institutions across traditional and decentralized finance. It fuels the network's governance, staking, rewards, and liquidity programs , creating direct alignment between ecosystem growth and participant value.

It serves as the unifying element driving incentives, interoperability, and engagement. Its role extends beyond payments: it is the mechanism that transforms users and partners into active contributors to the platform's long-term evolution.

Following the launch, $XMN is now available across several leading exchanges, including Kraken, MEXC, Bluefin, BingX, and CoinEx , with more listings planned in the coming weeks to expand liquidity and global reach.

This multi-exchange rollout ensures that users and institutional participants can access $XMN from day one, with both CEX and DEX availability , creating a foundation of accessibility, transparency, and market depth from the start.

Backed by Sui to Build the Future of Payments

xMoney's recent $21.5 million strategic funding , led by the Sui Foundation, underscores investor confidence in xMoney's hybrid approach, merging regulatory compliance with blockchain scalability to unlock the full potential of the $7 trillion stablecoin and global payments market .

This investment reflects a shared belief in compliance-first Web3 adoption and the power of scalable, high-performance blockchain infrastructure.

Beyond Hype: Building for the Decade Ahead

xMoney's ecosystem combines regulated payment rails with blockchain-native scalability, offering a full suite of financial tools for the next era of payments, including:



Traditional and fiat payment solutions for merchants and businesses

Crypto payment rails for invoices, APIs, and on/off-ramps

Marketplace integrations for global digital commerce Card issuing and loyalty programs that bridge fiat and crypto seamlessly

With MiCA compliance and EMI licensing , xMoney is one of the few platforms ready to operate across both traditional and decentralized finance environments, setting a new standard for scalability and trust in the payments sector.

As xMoney continues expanding across ecosystems, the company remains focused on one clear mission: to make global payments seamless, compliant, and accessible to everyone, everywhere.

About xMoney

xMoney is building the future of compliant, global payments powered by stablecoins. With infrastructure spanning debit cards, subscriptions, and cross-border settlement, and credentials as a Licensed EMI, PCI DSS Level 1 Certified provider, and Visa/Mastercard principal member, xMoney enables enterprises and individuals alike to tap into the $7 trillion stablecoin economy.

Learn more at xmoney.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich onchain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences.

For more information about Sui, please visit