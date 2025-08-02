Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marshals Receive Hands-On Training Ahead Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

2025-08-02 03:07:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Specialized practical training for race marshals is in full swing as part of the ongoing preparations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, Azernews reports.

The latest training session was held by the Baku City Circuit Operating Company on a specially designed simulation track. The program focuses on boosting safety, minimizing race-day risks, and enhancing the marshals' ability to respond swiftly and effectively in emergencies.

Given the high-speed and technically demanding nature of Formula 1, marshals play an essential role in ensuring a safe and smooth event. Their ability to react quickly during on-track incidents can be critical to the safety of drivers and the continuation of the race.

The training covered a range of real-world scenarios, including the safe evacuation of drivers, proper use of personal protective equipment, race restart procedures, and teamwork dynamics in crisis situations.

As the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix draws closer, such simulation-based training highlights the importance of maintaining world-class safety standards, reaffirming the marshals' vital contribution to the success of the annual event.

