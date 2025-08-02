Syrian Minister Foresees New Phase In Energy Ties With Azerbaijan
Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Al-Bashir highlighted that the pipeline enabling the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria via Turkish territory has officially launched.
“The pipeline has a capacity of transporting 6 million cubic meters of gas. Initially, 4.3 million cubic meters will be delivered. I want to express my gratitude to our Azerbaijani brothers for this opportunity and support.
Of course, this cooperation became possible following the recent meeting between the Syrian president and the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. This process is aimed directly at improving the welfare of the Syrian people and ensuring lasting stability in Syria,” the minister noted.
Al-Bashir underlined that further projects are already in discussion.
“We had a comprehensive conversation with my brother Mikayil Jabbarov about upcoming initiatives. Technical delegations from Azerbaijan and Syria will conduct mutual visits. We also discussed Azerbaijan's investment programs and projects in Syria.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Azerbaijan, our Azerbaijani brothers, and also our friends in Türkiye and Qatar,” the minister concluded.
