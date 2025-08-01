Retired Police Detective Launches The My Family ID Biometric Face Scanning And Fingerprint Smartphone App For Families

The logo for the My Family ID app

Smartphone app allows parents and guardians to privately take and store digital fingerprints in the event a child or cognitively impaired adult goes missing.

- Chuck Still, former Juvenile Police Detective and founder of My Family ID VIEJO, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Family ID has announced a public family version of a biometric face and fingerprint scanning smartphone application that aids law enforcement and rescuers in missing and abducted child calls and wandering cases for seniors and adults with cognitive impairments. The My Family ID app costs $4.99 and is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .“The first need in a missing minor or adult case, even before an Amber Alert or Silver Alert is issued, is foolproof identification,” says Chuck Still, former Juvenile Police Detective andfounder of My Family ID.“Scanned facial and fingerprint information within the app kept by parents, loved ones, and caregivers can be distributed to law enforcement within seconds when an emergency strikes.”The My Family ID app stores the name, weight, and height of everyone in the family and then uses the smartphone's camera to scan the facial biometrics and fingerprints of everyone, and the data is stored on the individual's device.“When someone goes missing, most people pull up a photo and circulate it with details of their last known location and clothing,” says Still.“My Family ID goes much deeper, recording a biometric scan of the person's face, which can be cross-referenced with a nationwide network of CCTV and security feeds for faster facial recognition detection.”The My Family ID app is the public version for parents of young children, the Autism and Down Syndrome communities, and for those adults caring for aging loved ones with cognitive impairments like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.“A parent's worst fear is their child walking off, running away, or being abducted, and providing facial scanning of the missing person helps in these cases, quickly detecting a person despite clothing, hair or other cosmetic changes to their appearance,” said Still.“And for adults with cognitive impairments, especially those with memory loss or who are non-verbal, this data capture and transfer helps families reunite with their wandering loved ones,” Still added.A rapidly growing population is the senior community, where 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 years old each day. The world is seeing a surge in cognitive-impaired missing adult cases, specifically patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. University of Southern California research, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, analyzed data from 40 million Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 and older. About 8 million Americans in that group likely have Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), which accounts for 13% of the country's senior population or 1 in 7 seniors.“Nobody expects mom or dad to wander off, especially when they are facing undetected or underreported symptoms of MCI, and even though they may be surrounded by people, they may forget details like names, numbers, and addresses, which makes it hard for law enforcement. My Family ID allows people to store loved ones' data on their smartphone and share it with law enforcement to cross-reference it with the missing person.The data is stored only within the app on the device and is not uploaded into the cloud, ensuring complete data control of facial scans and fingerprints. The ID information is as safe as storing a debit or credit card on your smartphone.“My Family ID users can have peace of mind that their info is stored securely in their smartphone, along with their other essential information, and our smartphones have become our personal data storage as we use apps for banking, exercise tracking, calorie consumption and more,” said Still.The My Family ID app costs $4.99 and is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About My Family IDMy Family ID was founded by retired and longtime Juvenile Detective Chuck Still. Still first developed a professional version of law enforcement offices to store and share information with other agencies in missing cases. While working on runaway and missing children cases, Still knew that a collaboration between loved ones and law enforcement was pertinent to achieving a positive outcome.My Family ID is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for a one-time fee of $4.99. There are no additional up-charges or in-app purchases required.Contact:Jeff SotoKWSM DigitalEmail: ...Phone: +1 (949) 436-4836Website:

