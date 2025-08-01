Youtube Stars Mrbeast And Mark Rober Join With Wateraid To Launch Global #Teamwater Campaign, Bringing Clean Water To Millions

Creator-powered initiative aims to raise $40 million by August 31 to provide clean water to 2 million people worldwide for decades to come

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and fellow YouTube star Mark Rober have launched #TeamWater, a global campaign to bring clean water to 2 million people. Powered by content creators from over 84 countries with a combined reach of 2 billion subscribers, the initiative aims to raise $40 million by August 31. In partnership with international nonprofit WaterAid, the campaign blends creator influence with four decades of global water expertise to make lasting change.

From the deserts of Colombia to the mangrove forests of Bangladesh, #TeamWater will work with communities across the world and rally voices globally through the power of creators and their audiences. MrBeast and Mark Rober will lead the charge with call-to-action videos across their platforms, activating a global network of creators to raise awareness and drive donations. Emerging from the YouTube and TikTok creator networks, #TeamWater is rooted in the platforms where creators and audiences come together, fueling a global movement through authentic, community-driven engagement.

"We've seen the power of the internet when it rallies behind a cause, from planting millions of trees to removing millions of pounds of trash from the ocean," said Donaldson and Rober in a joint statement. "Now, we're taking on clean water, because no one should have to live without it."

#TeamWater marks the third large-scale environmental campaign led by Donaldson and Rober, following the success of #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, which together raised over $50 million to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches worldwide. This new campaign harnesses the reach of creators across platforms to mobilize people to take collective action on one of the world's most urgent challenges: clean water access.

"We're pairing the power of the world's most influential content creators with WaterAid's decades of on-the-ground experience to tackle one of the world's most solvable challenges: the global water crisis," said Kelly Parsons, CEO of WaterAid America. "Every dollar raised will fund long-term, sustainable water solutions - from solar-powered wells to gravity-fed pipelines - delivering clean water to millions, for generations to come."

Despite progress, millions lack access to clean water. To help close that gap, every dollar donated through #TeamWater will go directly to funding clean water projects around the globe.

Tune in HERE at 12pm ET / 9am PT for the launch of #TeamWater on MrBeast's and Mark Rober's YouTube channels. To learn more about #TeamWater and donate, please visit teamwater

MEDIA CONTACTS

#TeamWater

Hiltzik Strategies

[email protected]

WaterAid

Elle Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE #TeamWater

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED