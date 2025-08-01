Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Airdrop Operations With Several International Partners

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Friday conducted seven airdrop operations to deliver nearly 57 tonnes of relief, food aid, and formula to Gaza, with the participation of a number of countries.The latest operations bring the total amount of aid delivered since airdrops resumed a week ago to 148 tonnes of basic necessities.The airdrops were carried out by two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, a United Arab Emirates Air Force plane, two German planes, one French, and another Spanish plane.The airdrops, carried out upon Royal directives to step up humanitarian support for Gaza, are a continuation of ongoing Jordanian efforts amid the Israeli war on the Strip, in collaboration with partner countries.The JAF said they are committed to their humanitarian mission, whether through airdrops or land convoys.The JAF has conducted 133 Jordanian airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, in addition to 276 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries.