AITANA ENDS HER 'METAMORFOSIS SEASON' TOUR WITH THREE SOLD-OUT STADIUMS AND OVER 160,000 ATTENDEES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From its debut at thein Barcelona, in front of more than 48,000 fans, to the final double show at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, AITANA proved she is at the peak of her artistic career, firmly established as one of the leading figures in pop.

'METAMORFOSIS SEASON' is more than just a tour: it's a comprehensive artistic experience that blends music, fashion, stage design, visual storytelling, and deep emotional resonance. Each of the three nights was structured into three acts, reflecting AITANA's creative evolution, from the melodic innocence of 'Spoiler,' through the introspection of '11 RAZONES' and the empowerment of 'alpha,' to the sophisticated and mature concept of her record-breaking album 'CUARTO AZUL,' her latest work and the heart of this tour.

With a powerful voice, cutting-edge stage design, and flawlessly executed choreography, AITANA delivered one of the most stunning productions ever seen in Spanish pop. The stage, featuring 360o screens, pyrotechnics, special effects, and immersive projections, was enhanced by powerful lighting design, multiple costume changes, and a theatrical narrative that reflected each phase of her artistic transformation.

The first night in Madrid kicked off with a performance by talented Puerto Rican artist GALE , while David Bisbal took the stage to perform "Si Tú La Quieres" and "Mi Princesa" alongside AITANA. Hombres G fired up the crowd with "Devuélveme a mi chica," and the emotional duet with Amaia on "La Canción Que No Quiero Cantarte" sparked a unanimous ovation.

The second night, July 31 , opened with Latin GRAMMY winner ELA TAUBERT , who not only opened the show but also joined AITANA on stage to perform their collaboration "¿Para qué volver?," one of the standout tracks from 'CUARTO AZUL.' Amaral , another pop legend, moved the audience with a joint performance of "Marta, Sebas, Guille y los demás."

On both nights, AITANA dazzled in exclusive looks from national and international brands such as FENDI, Dsquared2, Adidas x Luis de Javier, Faye Dream, Sheena, and Tiffany & Co .

Madrid also experienced the one-of-a-kind 'METAMORFOSIS SEASON' POP-UP EXPERIENCE, where the UMusic Shop (C/Carretas, 10) was completely transformed into the visual universe of 'CUARTO AZUL.' Fans were able to explore references to every stage of her career, purchase exclusive merchandise, customize shirts from the Aitana x Adidas collection, and enjoy immersive photo spaces.

From intimate stages to massive stadiums, AITANA has evolved into a new level of artistry. Today, she is recognized as Spain's #1 pop artist, with a powerful identity that resonates with a generation defined by empowerment, authenticity, and personal transformation.

With her record-breaking album 'CUARTO AZUL' and a tour that has raised the bar for live performances, AITANA solidifies her place as the most influential pop artist of her generation and a key figure in global pop.

'CUARTO AZUL' ACHIEVEMENTS



#1 Debut: The album debuted at #1 on the PROMUSICAE Top 100 Albums chart and was certified Gold in its first week (30,000 units).

Chart Domination: The album topped Spanish charts for three consecutive weeks and reached #1 on Spotify Spain's Weekly Top Albums.

Global Success: The album charted in over 20 countries and amassed 7.5 million streams in its first 24 hours (4.9 million in Spain alone).

Spotify Records: 'CUARTO AZUL' became the sixth-strongest national debut in Spotify Spain history and marked the biggest release of AITANA's career. Song Chart Success: All 19 tracks from the album entered Spotify Spain's Top 60 and Apple Music's Top 50, with "Cuando hables con él" standing out at #4 on PROMUSICAE.

A HISTORIC FINALE... AND A FUTURE WITHOUT LIMITS

July 31 didn't mark an ending, but a new beginning. AITANA has completed a chapter, a metamorphosis, that places her in a new league within the international music scene. With her sights set on new creative territories and global markets, what lies ahead isn't continuity: it's expansion. "This tour hasn't been a finale. It's the prologue to a new era." - AITANA

METAMORFOSIS SEASON

JULY 19 ESTADIO OLÍMPICO LLUIS COMPANYS, BARCELONA | SOLD OUT

JULY 30 ESTADIO RIYADH AIR METROPOLITANO, MADRID | SOLD OUT

JULY 31 ESTADIO RIYADH AIR METROPOLITANO, MADRID | SOLD OUT

SOURCE UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO