Three Children Rescued From Rubble In Dnipropetrovsk Region, 4-Year-Old Boy In Serious Condition

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram

"During the night of August 1, 2025, Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district using unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the strike on the Pokrovske community, a private residential house was destroyed. Three children were rescued from the rubble and hospitalized," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, two of the children sustained shrapnel wounds and concussions.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Earlier, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Facebook that two children had been hospitalized.

"Doctors say the condition of a 4-year-old boy is serious. A 15-year-old girl is in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care," Lysak wrote.

On July 31, two people were injured and property was damaged as a result of Russian attacks in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Facebook