BTC/USD Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)

The month of July started for BTC/USD around the 107,000.00 value. But on the 10th of July Bitcoin started to show sustained value above the 110,000 USD level. On the 14th of July the 123,000 level was being challenged. The price of Bitcoin is currently around 118,100.00 and while some may be tempted to say, 'see I told you it would go down', the price of BTC/USD actually remains with the higher elevated price range almost comfortably.

Bitcoin is essentially trading around a price now that it traversed on the 12th of July. The digital currency made record highs in July and appears set to enter August showing an ability to maintain its apex elements. Bitcoin has managed to avoid a frightening selloff for a rather solid amount of time. BTC/USD was near the 75,000.00 ratio on the 8th of April.

The ability of Bitcoin to traverse within record territory is an accomplishment, yet it doesn't come without concerns and important questions. BTC/USD was trading near 108,000.00 in January of this year. While a six month chart of BTC/USD and shorter time frames look enticing for bullish perspective, the fact is that Bitcoin is still capable of producing reversals lower that must be taken into consideration, particularly for day traders.

Trading volume of Bitcoin has dropped substantially. Speculators who are pursuing BTC/USD with CFD contracts need to understand they are trading the digital currency virtually and not affecting the actual price. Bitcoin trading on cash exchanges is largely effected by big players nowadays. The recent price action of BTC/USD has created support which seemingly has proven to be solid around 115,000.00. And this is also another point of concern for day traders Thousand Dollar Moves and Risk Management



Leverage in BTC/USD can bring about rather impressive gains, but it can also create wickedly expensive losing trades.

The highs reached around 123,000.00 in the second week of July may be dreamed about by buyers, but having targets that cash out smaller moves is a much better way to wager on Bitcoin for smaller traders.

A buying position that is aiming for 120,000.00 BTC/USD may feel innocent enough, but a speculator needs deep pockets to pursue moves consisting of thousands of dollars.

Risk management and betting on BTC/USD wisely is crucial. Overly ambitious targets in Bitcoin in a chosen direction – up or down – can become costly losses in a blink of an eye.

The enormous values of Bitcoin make one thousand USD moves rather normal. However, a $1,000.00 move intraday for a day trader in BTC/USD is massive. Speculators using the CFD markets to bet on Bitcoin need to understand the speed that it can move.

Speculative price range for BTC/USD is $101,000.00 to 128,000.00

Bitcoin made new record highs in July and has sustained its higher elements. A large downturn in BTC/USD has not happened for a while and it is beginning to feel like a selling trend is overdue. Having said this, Bitcoin's ability to surprise those who are fans and those who are critics is equally potent. Bitcoin is trading near the 118,000.00 ratio fairly steadily, and it appears that some investors may be waiting for the 120,000.00 to 125,000.00 to see sustained trading before they create another surge of buying impetus.

For Bitcoin to move lower and actually shake out some of the long-term holders of the digital currency it appears lower values will have to be seen that are large. The 115,000.00 should be watched, but it may take a move below 110,000.00 and even 100,000.00 to cause a stir among the large institutions which seemingly control Bitcoin's value nowadays. August will provide another test of risk sentiment for BTC/USD, ratios above 120,000.00 would not be surprising. A move below 100,000.00 might cause some noise.

