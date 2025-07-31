FG Capital Advisors Confirms $61.5M Raised For Carbon Stream Financing Vehicle Focus Set On AFOLU Projects In Central Asia And Congo Basin Peatlands

New York City - July 31, 2025 - FG Capital Advisors announced it has secured $61.5 million in commitments for its Carbon Stream Financing Vehicle . The platform is already active and deploying capital into Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) projects across Central Asia and the Congo Basin, with a particular push on peatland protection in the DRC and Republic of Congo.

How the Vehicle Works

Carbon stream financing is a pre-paid offtake model:



FG Capital advances capital to a project developer (one tranche or staged against milestones).

In return, the fund receives a contractual share of future verified carbon credits for a fixed price per ton or a pricing band.

Credits are delivered over a set term and volume schedule.

FG Capital sells forward to corporates, trades on spot, or holds inventory when pricing warrants it. Cash flows cycle back into the pipeline, compounding supply.

The structure avoids equity dilution for developers and sidesteps debt covenants. Investors get contracted access to high-integrity credits without having to build or operate projects.

Why These Regions



Congo Basin peatlands : among the most carbon-dense ecosystems on the planet. One drained hectare can emit for decades. Preventing that loss delivers large, verifiable tonnage. Central Asia : large-scale afforestation and rangeland restoration potential, low project congestion, straightforward tenure in selected jurisdictions, and clear additionality.

Investor Case



Discounted forward exposure to premium AFOLU credits (REDD+, ARR, soil carbon).

Diversified jurisdictional and methodological mix.

Pricing upside as integrity standards tighten and supply shrinks.

Risk controls: third-party MRV, buffer pools, political and natural catastrophe insurance, and delivery step-down clauses if baselines shift. Multiple exits: corporate retirements, secondary sales, hedged forwards.

“We write checks before the first credit is minted, then lock in rights on the back end. That solves the developer's funding gap and gives our LPs first call on real tons, not hype,” said Kenny Kayembe, Founder and Managing Partner of FG Capital Advisors.“Central Asia and Congo peatlands aren't crowded trades. They're hard, they're messy, and they matter. That's where we're putting money to work.”

Governance & Integrity



Projects follow Verra/Gold Standard or equivalent methodologies and target ICVCM Core Carbon Principles.

Community benefit-sharing agreements are negotiated upfront and disclosed to investors.

Article 6 readiness is built into contracts where host countries permit Corresponding Adjustments. Independent legal, technical, and ESG counsel review every deal before funds are released.

About FG Capital Advisors

FG Capital Advisors is a structured finance and private capital firm focused on natural capital, energy transition, and frontier market credit. The team structures and places capital across trade finance, carbon-linked revenues, and project-backed streams.

Disclaimer : This press release is informational only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation. Participation is limited to qualified or accredited investors where permitted by law. Carbon credit delivery and pricing carry project, regulatory, and market risk. FG Capital Advisors does not guarantee outcomes.