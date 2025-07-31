Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Piyush Goyal On US Tariffs: India Marches Ahead With Confidence


2025-07-31 03:17:52
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing concerns over US tariffs, reaffirmed India's determination toward Viksit Bharat 2047. Despite global challenges, he said India is progressing confidently with self-reliance at its core. The government remains focused on inclusive, steady growth amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US.

