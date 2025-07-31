Piyush Goyal On US Tariffs: India Marches Ahead With Confidence
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing concerns over US tariffs, reaffirmed India's determination toward Viksit Bharat 2047. Despite global challenges, he said India is progressing confidently with self-reliance at its core. The government remains focused on inclusive, steady growth amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US.
