UAE: How This 'Overlooked Tool' Could Help Make Farming More Sustainable

A new UAE-based study has found that tiny organisms in soil, known as microbes, could help transform agriculture in arid regions by improving how crops grow in extreme desert conditions. Crops like wheat and date palms are currently being tested under local field trials, where researchers are measuring how much microbial support can improve plant resilience and productivity.

The findings, published in the journal Science, explain how microbial life interacts with plant roots to enhance access to nutrients, water and protection from disease. Researchers say this dynamic, known as plant-soil feedback, could support a shift toward more sustainable farming in areas affected by salinity, heat and poor soil quality.

“Plants and microbes have always influenced each other,” said Dr. John Klironomos, Professor of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences and Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at the American University of Sharjah (AUS).“The key is managing those interactions with purpose, especially in environments where every biological advantage matters.”

The paper was co-authored by Dr Klironomos, along with scientists from China Agricultural University and the Netherlands Institute of Ecology. In the UAE, his team is already conducting field trials using microbial inoculants - beneficial bacteria or fungi added to soil - and biostimulants, which help plants tolerate heat, salinity and other harsh conditions.

The research is part of the newly formed Sharjah Sustainable Agriculture Research Group, a collaboration between AUS and the University of Sharjah. The group is focused on restoring the biological function of desert soils using tools from soil ecology, spatial analysis and native plant science.

In addition to testing new inputs, the study revisits older farming practices such as crop rotation, intercropping and minimal tillage. These methods, when applied with an understanding of soil biology, can reduce chemical use and increase resilience to climate stress.

“Microbial life is one of agriculture's most overlooked tools,” said co-author Professor Junling Zhang of China Agricultural University.“When we support the living processes in soil, we create systems that are more sustainable and better aligned with how ecosystems naturally function.”

Researchers are also exploring how certain plant genes affect root-microbe communication. The goal is to eventually breed crop varieties that interact more efficiently with beneficial microbes.

The study pushes for a broader mindset shift: soil is not dead, it is alive. By treating it as a living system, scientists argue, agriculture can move toward practices that support food security, climate adaptation and long-term land sustainability.