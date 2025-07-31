CBI Reports Pre-Tax Net Profit Of Dh93m In The First Half Of 2025

Commercial Bank International, a leading UAE bank, on Thursday announced that pre-tax net profit increased by 4 per cent YoY from Dh90 million in H1-24 to Dh93 million in H1-25. The Bank reported pre-tax net profit of Dh48 million for Q2-25.

Operating profit increased by 134 per cent YoY from Dh68 million in H1-24 to Dh158 million in H1-25 aided by gains on non-core asset disposals and by 34 per cent in Q2-25 YoY from Dh33 million to Dh45 million.

Net loans and advances grew by 3 per cent from Dh12.5 billion as at Jun'24 to Dh12.9 billion as at Jun'25.

Customer deposits grew by 7 per cent from Dh14.2 billion as at Jun'24 to Dh15.2 billion as at Jun'25. Deposits mix improved favourably during H1'25 with the CASA ratio improving 6 per cent YoY enabling CBI to maintain an optimal funding structure

Capital adequacy ratio improved from 15.3 per cent as at Jun'24 to 17.6 per cent as at Jun'25, driven by an improvement in the equity position

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, commented:“Our H1 2025 results, underpinned by steady performance and profitability, demonstrate clear progress in our ongoing strategic transformation and strong momentum across our core business areas.”

He added:“The numbers also reflect the strength of the customer relationships we are building across the UAE. At CBI, we remain relationship-driven, committed to building lasting customer relationships and delivering a banking experience that is tailored, relevant and responsive. We will carry on actively enhancing our service offerings, providing refined solutions that align with the needs of individuals and businesses across the UAE. As we look to the future, we will continue to build with agility, innovation and valued-led partnerships.”