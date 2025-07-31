Laramide Resources Announces Closing Of Upsized $12,000,000 Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) -(TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) (or the), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of June 30, 2025 and July 7, 2025, it has completed its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.60 per Common Share (the "") for gross proceeds of $12,000,000.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ( "NI 45-106" ), the Common Shares were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption" ). Because the Offering was completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Red Cloud Securities Inc., and SCP Resources Finance LP acted as advisors in connection with the Offering and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as finders in connection with a portion of the Offering. The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering to advance late-stage US permitting initiatives, working capital, and general corporate purposes. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons a cash commission in the amount of $451,450 and issued 760,750 broker warrants (each, a " Broker Warrant ") equal to 5% of the number of securities issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") as insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 3,428,567 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.