Lifetime Brands Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call
Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here .
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10201512.
About Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® ChicagoTM Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, HoudiniTM, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire SilverTM, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.
Contacts:
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
...
or
MZ North America
Shannon Devine
Main: 203-741-8811
...
