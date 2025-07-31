Triptii Dimri Reveals She Is 'Nervous..Excited...Emotional' Ahead Of Dhadak 2 Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) As Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer romantic entertainer, "Dhadak 2" is gearing up to grace the cinema halls on Friday, the leading lady of the drama penned a heartfelt note revealing that she is experiencing a mix of emotions.

Taking to her IG, Triptii wrote, "It's almost time. Dhadak 2 is about to be yours, and I'm feeling so many emotions all at once."

Revealing how her character, Vidhi resonated with her, she added, "Vidhi is someone who quietly found her way into my heart and never left. Living her story, feeling her love, her confusion, her courage changed something in me. And now, it's time for you to meet her."

"Everyone who's been a part of this film has poured their love and hard work into it, and I truly hope it touches your heart the way it touched mine. See you at the cinemas," Triptii concluded.

Earlier, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Triptii shared that her co-star Siddhant's performance in“Dhadak 2” is the best of his career so far.

Sharing her experience of working with Siddhant, she called it nothing short of wonderful. Calling him a dedicated and sincere actor, Triptii stated that Siddhant's performance in the movie ended up moving her deeply when she first watched the film.

“It was honestly wonderful. He's such a dedicated and sincere actor. (laughs) Though I've been paid to say this-the money will be transferred after the first of August! On a serious note, he's poured his heart and soul into the role. When I watched the film for the first time, I immediately called him and told him, This is the best performance of your career so far. And I truly hope the audience sees that too. He has brought so much depth and honesty to the character of Nilesh," the 'Bulbbul' actress said.