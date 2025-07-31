Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Phonepe Launches 'Offline Partner Program' To Empower Merchant Ecosystem

Phonepe Launches 'Offline Partner Program' To Empower Merchant Ecosystem


2025-07-31 05:15:20
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS): PhonePe, on Thursday, announced the launch of its 'offline partner program' -- a strategic initiative designed to strengthen India's merchant ecosystem through service providers. It offers customised referral commissions to merchants.

The program enables service providers, including those offering Point of Sale (POS) billing software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Vending Machines, and Self-Serving Kiosks, to refer PhonePe's integrated solutions to their clients and earn customised commissions.

Service providers (partners) joining the program can showcase a complete billing and integrated payments solutions offering to their merchants (clients), positioning themselves as growth partners who understand their operational needs.

This pairing will help their merchants simplify payment management, making store operations much smoother. It will also play a role in increasing the partner's credibility as a business ally.

Merchants can go live with PhonePe's integrated solutions within hours, along with their billing software, ensuring they provide their customers with a smooth payment experience.

The suite includes Integrated POS devices, Dynamic QRs that generate unique codes per transaction, payment links for SMS-based collections, etc. These solutions help merchants ensure error-free and fraud-free transactions, smoother payment collection, validation, and reconciliation when integrated with billing software.

A wide set of merchants, such as pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, apparel, and electronics, among many others, can find the combination beneficial.

To join the program, service providers can visit the offline partner program page or send an email to ....

Following registration, a PhonePe representative will assist with the onboarding process. By joining the program, partners get an opportunity to earn customised commissions while helping the large merchant ecosystem to adopt integrated digital payment solutions.

MENAFN31072025000231011071ID1109867034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search