Trump might visit China to hold talks with Xi
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that a trip to China may be on the horizon, with discussions potentially leading to a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The comments come amid ongoing speculation about efforts to ease trade tensions between the two nations.
Speaking in an interview published Tuesday, Trump said he’s been “looking forward” to a visit to China and suggested that it could take place soon. According to him, his Chinese counterpart “wants” to hold talks aimed at resolving the trade standoff.
“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out – and he’ll be coming here,” Trump stated.
Despite these remarks, Trump has made seemingly conflicting statements about the likelihood of a meeting with Xi. A day prior, he took to Truth Social to downplay the possibility, writing, “I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!”
The comments come as rumors circulate about a potential visit to China by the U.S. president that might coincide with major commemorations in Beijing. On September 3, China is set to host a large military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, an event expected to draw multiple world leaders.
Speculation is mounting that the occasion could also serve as the setting for a possible trilateral meeting between Xi, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While no official confirmation has been given by any of the parties, officials in Moscow have indicated openness to the idea.
“If it so happens that [Trump] is there, then, of course, we cannot rule out that the question of the expediency of holding a meeting will be raised,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week, adding that Moscow had not yet received word on Trump’s travel plans.
