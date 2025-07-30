Medicare Changes Could Impact Millions New Video Breaks Down What Seniors Need To Know

MENAFN - GetNews)The Senior Savings Network has released a new video exposing major changes to Medicare that could impact up to 4 million seniors nationwide. The video, hosted by Medicare expert Christopher Westfall, uncovers how new federal regulations are introducing prior authorization requirements to Original Medicare for the first time.

The video explains the WISeR Model (Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction), a program now being tested in six states that could delay or deny access to care for millions of seniors. The episode also highlights the financial incentives created by these rules and why certain procedures are now at greater risk of denial.

“Seniors need to know that these changes could directly affect their access to care,” said Christopher Westfall, founder of the Senior Savings Network.“The WISeR Model pays companies based on how much care they can deny, and that's a huge concern for anyone on Medicare.”

In addition to breaking down the new rules, the video also guides on:



Which procedures are being targeted in the trial run

Why durable medical equipment fraud continues to drive regulations

How Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare beneficiaries could be impacted differently Tips for protecting your access to care and avoiding costly coverage gaps

The video concludes with actionable advice for seniors who may be affected, along with a downloadable Medicare Survival Guide to help them navigate the upcoming changes.

Why Seniors Should Watch:



The new regulations could affect your ability to receive timely care.

Changes are already being implemented in Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. The program is expected to expand nationwide, impacting millions of Medicare beneficiaries.

Watch the full video here:

About Senior Savings Network

The Senior Savings Network is a nationally recognized Medicare resource center helping seniors make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. Led by industry veteran Christopher Westfall, the organization produces educational content to simplify complex Medicare changes for seniors and their families.