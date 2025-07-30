Is Turkey's KAAN Fighter Jet A Game Changer? 48 Jets Sold To Indonesia In Big Deal

Is Turkey's new KAAN stealth fighter rewriting the rules of the global arms market? President Erdoğan has signed a historic $10 billion deal to deliver 48 of these next-generation jets to Indonesia. This marks Turkey's bold move as a major military exporter and Indonesia's biggest leap in airpower modernization to date.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.