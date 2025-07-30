US To Impose 25% Tariffs On Imports From India Starting August 1
The United States will implement a 25% customs tariff on products imported from India, effective August 1.
This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
Despite being allies, President Trump highlighted in a post on "Truth Social" that trade between the two countries has been relatively limited over the years due to India's high tariffs-among the highest in the world-and stringent non-tariff trade barriers. He described India's trade regulations as some of the toughest and least favorable globally.
Previously, many Indian products faced tariffs ranging from 0% up to about 10% under normal trade terms with the U.S. However, Trump's new 25% tariff represents a significant increase, aimed at addressing long-standing trade imbalances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
CommentsNo comment