Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US To Impose 25% Tariffs On Imports From India Starting August 1


2025-07-30 03:10:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The United States will implement a 25% customs tariff on products imported from India, effective August 1.

This announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Despite being allies, President Trump highlighted in a post on "Truth Social" that trade between the two countries has been relatively limited over the years due to India's high tariffs-among the highest in the world-and stringent non-tariff trade barriers. He described India's trade regulations as some of the toughest and least favorable globally.

Previously, many Indian products faced tariffs ranging from 0% up to about 10% under normal trade terms with the U.S. However, Trump's new 25% tariff represents a significant increase, aimed at addressing long-standing trade imbalances.

