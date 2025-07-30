Heffernan Foundation Celebrates 20 Years Of Giving, Announcing 2025 Scholarship Recipients

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Program. This cornerstone initiative celebrates its 20th year of supporting students in pursuing higher education.

The program was established in memory of Garee Lee Smith, one of Heffernan's first employees who embodied the company's core value of giving. In her honor, the scholarship fund has awarded over $865,000 since its inception, providing critical support to students who demonstrate academic dedication, community service, and personal resilience. This year marks a significant milestone: what began as five annual $5,000 scholarships has now grown to 12 scholarships of $10,000 each, reflecting the program's ongoing growth and impact.

"We are deeply honored to continue Garee's legacy in such a meaningful way," said Michelle Lonaker-Lavine, Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation. "This year's applicants inspired us with their passion, determination, and commitment to their communities. It was not an easy task for our committee to select just 12."

Congratulations to the 2025 Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Recipients



Bella Castaneda

Brandi Waschau

Colleen Owsley

Eliza Goodwin

Emily Hammond

Gwendolyn Francis

Izabell Mosley

Jaeya Bayani

Kellie Guggiana

Mary Martyn

Roselyn Delgado-Canales Sophia Culver

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit . License #0564249

