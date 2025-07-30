Tobin Scientific Acquires Wakefield Moving & Storage, Expanding Regional Footprint And Life Sciences Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This acquisition strengthens Tobin Scientific's regional density in New England by integrating Wakefield's 300,000 square feet of warehouse space and further expanding its rapidly growing presence in the life sciences sector. The addition of Wakefield's capabilities will bolster Tobin Scientific's ability to deliver best-in-class storage, transportation, and installation services for biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic research institutions while diversifying its service portfolio to include specialized end markets such as semiconductor and defense.

"For decades, Wakefield has been a trusted name in commercial moving and storage, and their accelerated expansion into life sciences makes them a natural fit for Tobin Scientific," said Brian Tobin, CEO of Tobin Scientific.

"Wakefield has built a reputation for solving two of the most challenging issues our customers face-labor and commercial real estate constraints-by providing flexible, ad hoc solutions that keep client organizations running without interruption. This acquisition is a strategic investment in strengthening our footprint in New England, increasing our capacity, and reinforcing our ability to serve the region's world-class pharma, research, and technology hubs with the level of execution clients expect from their own teams."

Randy Davekos, former Wakefield Owner and President shared, "For over sixty years, Wakefield has earned the trust of organizations who count on us to handle their most complex moves and most valued assets. This acquisition honors that legacy while opening a new chapter of innovation and growth for Wakefield. I'm confident this partnership will create tremendous value for our customers and employees alike."

Wakefield Moving & Storage has earned a strong reputation for precision handling of complex relocations, offering deep expertise in corporate, academic, and high-security facility transitions. From office furniture disassembly and reinstallation to lab casework, sensitive equipment moves, and large-scale decommissioning, Wakefield operates as a total workplace solutions partner-moving, storage, logistics, and installation, all delivered with consistent reliability.

Erik Groszyk, Chief Operating Officer at Tobin Scientific added, "The Wakefield acquisition accelerates our vision to deliver the most comprehensive specialized logistics solutions in the New England region. This acquisition vastly extends our total storage footprint, adds decades of expertise in managing complex, high-stakes relocations, and broadens our reach across multiple segments of the market. The combined entity is uniquely positioned to help clients in life sciences, technology, and academia navigate their most critical moves and storage challenges with confidence and exactness."

By integrating Wakefield's operational scale with Tobin Scientific's industry-leading cold chain services and cGMP-compliant storage solutions, the unified organization will offer an unmatched suite of services for industries that demand high-compliance, mission-critical logistics solutions. Customers will benefit from a streamlined experience with direct access to decision-makers, a service-first approach, and the ability to scale rapidly as their needs evolve.

The acquisition was made possible through the strategic backing of two of Tobin Scientific's lead investment partners, Denali Growth Partners and Truck 9 Partners, whose continued support reinforces Tobin Scientific's long-term commitment to operational excellence and delivering exceptional service to its customers.

For more information, visit Wakefield Moving and Storage's website or call Wakefield at 1-800-225-3688. Please follow Wakefield on LinkedIn for ongoing company updates.

About Tobin Scientific

Tobin Scientific is a national vertically integrated pharma services leader in cGMP storage, biorepository services, and specialized logistics for the life sciences industry. With a commitment to precision, scalability, and regulatory excellence, Tobin Scientific partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions to provide mission-critical logistics solutions that support groundbreaking research and innovation. Tobin Scientific operates over 550,000 square feet of warehouse space (including the Wakefield acquisition) and offers services including ambient storage, cold chain, and transportation, supporting materials at all temperatures from ambient to –196 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit Tobin Scientific's website or call Tobin Scientific at 1-800-974-0400. Please follow Tobin Scientific on LinkedIn for ongoing company updates.

About Wakefield Moving & Storage

Founded in 1958, Wakefield Moving & Storage is one of the largest and most trusted commercial moving and storage providers in New England. Wakefield Moving & Storage is New England's trusted workplace solutions partner, delivering precision moving, storage, logistics, and installation services for higher education, healthcare, labs, and commercial sectors. Known for a service-first culture, Wakefield shows up, solves problems, and gets the job done-no red tape, no excuses.

With flexible capabilities that scale as clients grow, Wakefield goes beyond trucks and boxes to plan, execute, and optimize every move. Through its ARMS division, Wakefield provides secure records management, document storage, and certified shredding services. Now part of Tobin Scientific, Wakefield offers expanded capacity and unmatched expertise across high-compliance, mission-critical industries.

About Denali Growth Partners (DGP)

Founded in 2021, DGP is a Boston-based growth equity firm. DGP seeks to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are building growing, profitable, and capital-efficient companies. As of May 1, 2025, the firm manages more than $750 million in Regulatory Assets Under Management. For more information about DGP, please visit or follow Denali Growth Partners on LinkedIn .

About Truck 9 Partners

Truck 9 Partners, based in Boston, MA, is a family investment firm that partners with and grows private companies providing physical and/or technical services and products. For more information, please visit truck9partners or follow Truck 9 on LinkedIn .

