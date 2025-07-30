Superx Unveils The All-New Superx XN9160-B200 AI Server, Powered By NVIDIA Blackwell GPU -- Accelerating AI Innovation By 30X As Compared To H100 Series With Supercomputer-Class Performance
|
CPU
|
2* Intel® Xeon® 6710E Processor 64Cores, 2.40 GHz, 205W
|
GPU
|
8* Nvidia B200
|
Memory
|
32* 96GB DDR5 5600 RDIMM
|
System Disk
|
1* 960GB SSD
|
Storage Disk
|
3.84TB NVMe U.2
|
Network
|
. 8* CX7 MCX75310 IB Card, 400G OSFP
. 1* BCM957608-P2200G, dual 200G QSFP56
. 1* BCM957412A4120AC, dual 10G SFP+
|
Dimension
|
440mm(H) x 448mm(W) x 900mm(D)
Market Positioning
The XN9160-B200 is designed for global enterprises and research institutions with demanding compute needs, especially:
-
Large Tech Companies: For training and deploying foundation models and generative AI applications
Academic & Research Institutions: For complex scientific simulations and modeling
Finance & Insurance: For risk modeling and real-time analytics
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare: For drug screening and bioinformatics
Government & Meteorological Agencies: For climate modeling and disaster prediction
Purchase & Contact Information
For product inquiries, sales, and detailed specifications, please contact our product sales team at: [email protected]
About Super X AI Technology Limited (SUPX)
Super X AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore, SuperX Industries Pte. Ltd. and SuperX AI Pte. Ltd., offers a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company's services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit
Contact Information
Product Inquiries: [email protected]
Investor Relation: [email protected]
Follow our social media:
X:
LinkedIn:
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.
Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.
SOURCE SuperX AI Technology LtdWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment