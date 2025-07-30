403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian representative demands prohibition on singing in Russian
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s language ombudsman has urged lawmakers to introduce a ban on public performances of songs in Russian, despite current laws allowing such performances. Since the conflict with Moscow escalated in 2022, Kiev has intensified efforts to remove Russian language and culture from public life.
Elena Ivanovskaya, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, clarified in a Facebook post that Ukrainian legislation permits the use of other languages, including Russian, in artistic performances as long as no other laws are broken.
She explained, “Performing songs in Russian publicly is not currently a violation of the Law on the State Language.” While Ukrainian law requires the use of the state language at cultural events, exceptions exist for artistic purposes. However, enforcement has been inconsistent, with some artists facing pressure for singing in Russian.
Ivanovskaya noted that although the ombudsman can oversee language use at public events, they cannot legally prohibit performances in Russian without broader legislative support and legal frameworks. She added that Russian-language shows are often viewed negatively by society.
Her call comes after former ombudsman Taras Kremen in June demanded a police investigation into a concert where popular Ukrainian drag artist Verka Serduchka performed songs in Russian.
Since taking office in July, Ivanovskaya has pushed for the removal of any special status for the Russian language, describing it as a “tool of destabilization.” The Ukrainian government has imposed widespread bans on Russian-language concerts, films, books, and education, while also removing monuments and renaming streets associated with Russian and Soviet figures.
Moscow has condemned these measures, arguing that Ukraine’s “forced Ukrainization” breaches international law and violates the rights of Russian-speaking citizens, who constitute about a quarter of Ukraine’s population.
Elena Ivanovskaya, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, clarified in a Facebook post that Ukrainian legislation permits the use of other languages, including Russian, in artistic performances as long as no other laws are broken.
She explained, “Performing songs in Russian publicly is not currently a violation of the Law on the State Language.” While Ukrainian law requires the use of the state language at cultural events, exceptions exist for artistic purposes. However, enforcement has been inconsistent, with some artists facing pressure for singing in Russian.
Ivanovskaya noted that although the ombudsman can oversee language use at public events, they cannot legally prohibit performances in Russian without broader legislative support and legal frameworks. She added that Russian-language shows are often viewed negatively by society.
Her call comes after former ombudsman Taras Kremen in June demanded a police investigation into a concert where popular Ukrainian drag artist Verka Serduchka performed songs in Russian.
Since taking office in July, Ivanovskaya has pushed for the removal of any special status for the Russian language, describing it as a “tool of destabilization.” The Ukrainian government has imposed widespread bans on Russian-language concerts, films, books, and education, while also removing monuments and renaming streets associated with Russian and Soviet figures.
Moscow has condemned these measures, arguing that Ukraine’s “forced Ukrainization” breaches international law and violates the rights of Russian-speaking citizens, who constitute about a quarter of Ukraine’s population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment