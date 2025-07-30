Viral Moonlighter Soham Parekh's Advice To Employees Amid TCS Layoffs: 'Outwork The System'
In a post on X, Soham Parekh urged employees to upskill themselves and not wait for their companies giving handouts.
“Don't wait for handouts. Learn fast. Build harder. Your skills are your leverage,” he said in a post on X.
“Outwork the system. Outlearn the gatekeepers. Outbuild the giants,” he added.TCS Layoffs
The recent TCS layoffs news has sparked a jolt in the IT industry, with the company saying it will lay off 12,261 employees of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.
The move is part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement.Also Read | TCS Layoffs: 12k jobs to be cut, managers asked to suggest names - Top updates Also Read | TCS campus hiring plans intact despite layoffs
“Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year,” it said.
The TCS layoffs news has prompted the company to lose ₹28,148.72 crore from its market valuation in two days.
On Tuesday, the bellwether stock declined 0.73 per cent to settle at ₹3,056.55 apiece at the BSE. During the day, it dropped 1.23 per cent to ₹3,041. On the NSE, it dipped 0.72 per cent to ₹3,057.Who is Soham Parekh?
Indian techie Soham Parekh made headlines earlier this month for working at multiple startups at once.
The controversy began after Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Playground A and Mixpanel, alleged on X that Parekh had been“preying on YC companies” and that most of the work showcased on his resume was fake.Also Read | Why did Soham Parekh moonlight at multiple US startups? 'I am notoriously...'
“I'm not proud of what I've done. That's not something I endorse either. But financial circumstances. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but I had to do it out of necessity. I was in extremely dire financial circumstances,” he had said, addressing the controversy.
