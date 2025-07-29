SA Police Probe Malata-Naha 'Militia' Camps

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – SOUTH African police have formed a special team to investigate allegations that a group pushing for the return of Lesotho's 'stolen' land is training militias in South African farms.

This comes after the Lesotho Commissioner of Police, Advocate Borotho Matsoso, told a press conference last Friday that there is recruitment and military training of young Basotho on farms in South Africa.

Commissioner Matsoso said the army, the police, and the National Security Service (NSS) have warned against the national security threat from the militia.

He said youth are being lured into military training using false pretences, which he said amounts to human trafficking Malata-Naha.

Malata-Naha is a group of Basotho following the detained Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader and MP, Dr Tšepo Lipholo, who has established a state within South Africa and named it Basotholand, with its own flag and national anthem.

The Hawks' national spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, told thepost yesterday that“the Hawks, Crimes Against the State (CATS) have noted the media report and are establishing a team to look into the matter”.

Dr Lipholo's group is claiming the whole of the Free State, parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu, and Eastern Cape as the Basotholand kingdom.

The group's move to claim Basotho's conquered territories in South Africa came after his motion to declare it part of Lesotho failed in parliament last year, with the government stating that it did not want to ruin relations with South Africa.

Lipholo went to the United Nations General Assembly to hand over a petition for the execution of the 1962 resolution against South Africa, much to the opposition of the Lesotho government.

“This operation shows clear signs of rebellion against the government of Lesotho,” Matsoso said.

“These activities not only violate our national laws but threaten to destabilise peace, security, and diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries, especially South Africa,” he said.

The Malata-Naha media liaison officer, Tumelo Matiea, recently told thepost that they have a strong presence in South Africa, where about 10 million Basotho live.

“We have been to five towns in South Africa where we openly held rallies calling on Basotho of goodwill to support this dream of claiming our stolen territories,” Matiea said.

“The police in South Africa never attempted to arrest any of us because in South Africa it is understood that we were operating within the constitutional provisions,” he said.

“We have the legal right to claim back the land stolen from our ancestors. It is ours.”

He, however, vehemently denied that they were recruiting young people to join a military training camp.

“Not at all. We do not believe in violence, we believe in talks and the legal processes,” he said, adding that“it is the Lesotho government that is working to make us appear to the public as warmongers”.

Matiea distanced Malata-Naha from a voice clip, with the voice resembling that of Dr Lipholo, calling for Basotho youth to join a military training camp.

He said even Dr Lipholo was taken aback by the clip, blaming the Lesotho police who confiscated his phone.

“They are now misusing his phone and casting voice clips as if it is the leader's message,” Matiea said.

“This is how our police are misusing technology,” he said.

Prime Minister Sam Matekane issued a statement last week saying every Mosotho's aspiration is to see the land returned, but not in a manner that would offend peace and national security.

Matekane said Dr Lipholo is detained in custody as the police's investigations against him are ongoing.

Dr Lipholo has since been charged with provoking peace and contempt of the Royal House.

Caswell Tlali