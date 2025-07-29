IDEX Biometrics ASA: Registration Of Share Capital Increase 29 July 2025
The share capital increase of tranche 1, 4,731,594 shares, has duly been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 52,095,850.00 divided into 52,095,850 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 29 July 2025 at 17:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
