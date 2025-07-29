Bitcoin Swift Enters Final 3 Days Of Stage 2 Presale At $2 Ahead Of $15 Launch And Reward Activation

LUXEMBOURG, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) , a modular AI-powered blockchain protocol focused on scalable utility and programmable staking, has officially entered the final 3 days of Stage 2 of its presale. With the token currently priced at $2 and a confirmed launch price of $15 , interest continues to accelerate ahead of Stage 3, where the price will rise to $3 .

The BTC3 token introduces Proof-of-Yield (PoY) – a reward model that distributes staking incentives automatically at the end of each presale stage. During Stage 2, early participants receive 133% APY , allowing them to begin earning rewards even before public exchange listings.

Next-Generation Architecture with Real-Time Utility

Bitcoin Swift is built with a modular framework that incorporates both Proof-of-Work ( PoW ) and Proof-of-Stake ( PoS ) , allowing for enhanced security and efficient validator coordination. What differentiates BTC3 is the integration of AI-powered smart contracts , identity-preserving governance , and programmable rewards-features that activate from the presale phase.

The protocol's design enables contributors to not only secure tokens early, but to participate in staking and governance immediately. This positions Bitcoin Swift as one of the few early-stage blockchain projects delivering protocol access before token launch.

AI-Powered Sustainability and Governance Framework

Artificial intelligence is embedded across Bitcoin Swift's core infrastructure. Intelligent agents scan and validate governance proposals, minimizing spam and raising the quality of decentralized decision-making. Quadratic voting weighted by decentralized identity (DID) ensures fairer community participation.

At the network level, AI-powered oracles monitor energy usage and automatically adjust reward scaling to promote environmentally sustainable behavior.

Additional infrastructure features include:



AI-screened governance proposal filtering

Federated oracles to manage real-time energy data

Smart contract logic that adapts through reinforcement learning zk-SNARKs and DID support for compliance without compromising privacy









Introducing BTC3E: A Decentralized Stablecoin for the BTC3 Ecosystem

The Bitcoin Swift ecosystem includes BTC3E , a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by overcollateralized BTC3. BTC3E is governed by smart contracts and AI pricing models that manage collateral ratios automatically. If backing value drops, liquidation is triggered without manual intervention, ensuring long-term peg stability and reduced systemic risk.

BTC3E is designed to support stable payments across DeFi protocols, enterprise platforms, and retail users-positioning it as a central financial layer for the BTC3 ecosystem.

Transparent Tokenomics with Long-Term Incentives

BTC3's token distribution is engineered for sustainability:



50% allocated to PoY staking rewards, distributed over a 30-year span

30% reserved for presale participants

15% allocated for liquidity provisioning 5% designated for team allocation and long-term reserves

The system's security and contract integrity have been reviewed by Spywolf and Solidproof , with full KYC verification completed.

Influencers such as Token Empire and Crypto League have praised BTC3 for delivering real features during the presale, not months later. They've highlighted how users benefit from early staking rewards, stablecoin access, and a live governance role even before listings go live.

Stage 2 Presale Closing Soon

The Stage 2 presale closes in 3 days , offering one of the final opportunities to acquire BTC3 at the $2 price point before Stage 3 begins at $3 . The full presale concludes on September 18, 2025 , after which the project will proceed toward its public launch at $15 per token.

Participants during the presale gain immediate access to the protocol's PoY reward engine, governance systems, and stablecoin ecosystem-features that are already operational within the network's architecture.









About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is a modular blockchain protocol designed to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications. Through programmable Proof-of-Yield rewards, a collateral-backed stablecoin, and identity-based governance, Bitcoin Swift bridges real-time utility with long-term ecosystem growth.

