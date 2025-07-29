403
Game-Changer in Home Security: Doorwins Windows and Doors Unveils Biometric Aluminium Entrance System for Luxury Homes
(MENAFN- Hindustan Times) Kensington, London — Disrupting the luxury home security space, Doorwins Windows and Doors has launched a first-of-its-kind aluminium front door system featuring biometric fingerprint access—a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine residential safety across London. All units and profiles are kept at Doorwins Windows and Doors, 4 Observatory Gardens, London, W8 7HY | Tel: 020 8629 1171
Serving areas like Belgravia, Knightsbridge, and Mayfair, the new high-security door integrates smart locking technology with multi-point reinforcement bars, designed for maximum resistance against forced entry, while offering seamless integration into smart home platforms.
Ceo of Doorwins windows and doors states that “Our clients have asked for more than just doors—they want fortress-level protection wrapped in architectural elegance,” said the lead security architect at Doorwins Windows and Doors. “This door is engineered to meet MI5-level intrusion standards, wrapped in minimalist design.”
The new system fits seamlessly into the company’s existing catalogue to help buying aluminium bifold doors in London, aluminium casement windows, and made to measure aluminium doors, giving architects and homeowners a one-stop destination for cutting-edge property security solutions.
Not just about safety, the doors are certified A+ energy rated, fully weatherproof, and built using marine-grade anodised aluminium, ensuring resilience against London’s harsh climate and pollution.
As a dominant entity in aluminium roof lantern installation around greater London, Doorwins Windows and Doors continues to push the envelope in both form and function, serving both new developments and heritage restorations throughout the Greater London area.
This move aligns with rising homeowner priorities: smart access, green compliance, and future-proofed design.
