Global Momentum And Validation Grows At AAIC For Alzpath Proprietary Ptau217 Antibody Use In Alzheimer's Disease Research, Diagnosis, And Treatment

ALZpath pTau217 antibody data included in 37 submissions at AAIC, building on 90 Publications Across 18 Countries demonstrating ALZpath's superior sensitivity and accuracy in blood-based tests for Alzheimer's disease

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc. , a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease, announced today that data highlighting the ALZpath pTau217 antibody will be showcased in seven presentations and 30 posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place July 27-31 in Toronto. These studies demonstrate increasing scientific evidence of the reliability of ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody in blood-based assays for early detection of Alzheimer's disease. See the full list of presentations and posters here .

"This growing body of evidence and the incorporation of our pTau217 antibody across leading research and clinical diagnostic platforms affirms the confidence the global Alzheimer's community has in our product," said Mike Banville, CEO and President of ALZpath. "As the field advances toward earlier and more accessible detection of Alzheimer's disease, we are proud that our antibody is positioned to support a wide array of research and clinical applications across diverse studies and populations."

Since its inception in 2023, the ALZpath pTau217 antibody has been featured in 90 publications, including 60 original research papers that have generated 34,510 individual data points using assays incorporating ALZpath's antibody in original research. To date, the antibody has also been featured in 157 posters and presentations at other international scientific conferences.

The 90 publications highlight the widespread use of the ALZpath pTau217 antibody across 18 countries, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, Korea, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden. Nearly 90 percent of the original studies involved cohorts larger than 100 participants, while 42 percent included ethnically and demographically diverse populations. Additionally, eight direct comparison studies have evaluated the ALZpath antibody against other pTau217 antibodies and biomarkers, reinforcing its reliability and clinical relevance.

Notably, ALZpath's antibody was showcased in one of the largest population-based investigations of Alzheimer's disease pathology, the HUNT study , led by Anita Sunde of Stavanger University Hospital, and presented at AD/PDTM 2025. Researchers used ALZpath's pTau217 assay to analyze 11,486 samples, including nearly 9,000 individuals over 70, to measure the prevalence of Alzheimer's-related brain changes.

"We congratulate our collaborators on their many achievements, and we look forward to our continued work together to build the future of Alzheimer's disease diagnostics," said Banville.

About ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Its ALZpath pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is transforming Alzheimer's disease research, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. Through licensing agreements with industry leaders – including Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Roche, Alamar Biosciences, Bio-techne, and Quanterix – ALZpath is accelerating the development of new medicines and expanding access to early diagnosis and monitoring. Additionally, ALZpath partners with world-class laboratories, such as Neurocode, to further expand its reach and impact. ALZpath has been recognized as a Time Magazine Best Invention (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Company (2025), and Edison Award finalist (2025).

To learn more about the company, please visit

ALZpath Media Contact:

Jessica Hoffman

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.

