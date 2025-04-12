MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Top 30 industrial robotics companies in 2025

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The industrial robotics landscape in 2025 has evolved significantly since our 2018 overview . With over 4.2 million robots operating globally, the industry has seen a surge in installations, particularly in Asia, which accounts for 70 percent of new deployments.

This growth is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, the emergence of humanoid robots, and increased automation across various sectors.​

The global robotics surge

The International Federation of Robotics reports a record 4.28 million industrial robots in operation worldwide, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Annual installations have consistently exceeded half a million units for the past three years, with Asia leading the charge. China alone accounts for 51 percent of global installations, underscoring its dominance in the sector. ​

Methodology

This ranking is based on the number of industrial robot installations, market share, media presence, and innovation in the field.

While precise installation figures are available for some companies, others are assessed based on their influence and contributions to the industry.​

Top 30 industrial robotics companies 1. ABB (Switzerland)

A leader in electrification and automation, ABB offers a wide range of industrial robots, including collaborative arms, palletizing systems, and AI-integrated solutions for smart factories.

2. Fanuc (Japan)

One of the world's largest producers of industrial robots, Fanuc is best known for its high-precision, high-speed robotic arms used widely in automotive and electronics manufacturing.

3. Yaskawa Electric (Japan)

Known for its Motoman line, Yaskawa remains a major force in welding, assembly, and material-handling robots across multiple sectors.

4. Kuka (Germany)

Acquired by China's Midea Group in 2016, Kuka is at the forefront of advanced robotics in automotive manufacturing, logistics, and smart factory systems.

5. Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

With a strong robotics portfolio focused on compact, high-speed SCARA and articulated robots, Mitsubishi integrates its solutions with advanced factory automation platforms.

6. Doosan Robotics (South Korea)

A rising star in collaborative robotics, Doosan has rapidly gained market share by offering intuitive, safety-focused cobots that are easy to program and deploy.

7. Denso (Japan)

Originally an auto parts giant, Denso has grown into a major robot manufacturer, especially in compact robotics and automation for electronics and automotive industries.

8. Stäubli Robotics (Switzerland)

Specializing in cleanroom, pharma, and high-speed automation, Stäubli's six-axis and SCARA robots are known for reliability and precision in demanding environments.

9. Universal Robots (Denmark)

A pioneer of collaborative robots, UR has deployed over 75,000 cobots globally. Their flexible, lightweight design has helped democratize automation for small and medium enterprises.

10. Omron (Japan)

Omron integrates robotics with vision systems and control technologies, delivering end-to-end solutions for pick-and-place, inspection, and adaptive manufacturing.

11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

A veteran in robotics, Kawasaki has a broad portfolio including painting, spot welding, and medical-assist robots, and continues to innovate with AI and collaborative platforms.

12. Hyundai Robotics (South Korea)

Spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries, the company supplies robots for arc welding, painting, and heavy-duty tasks, with increasing automation of EV production lines.

13. Comau (Italy)

A Stellantis-owned brand, Comau is well-established in automotive assembly lines, offering modular robotics platforms and collaborating on exoskeletons and AI integration.

14. Epson Robots (Japan)

Renowned for its SCARA robots, Epson dominates in precision assembly and cleanroom applications, and is expanding into flexible automation for electronics and medtech.

15. Techman Robot (Taiwan)

A Pegatron subsidiary, Techman combines cobot arms with built-in vision systems, ideal for semi-automated factories, packaging, and lightweight assembly.

16. Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan)

A leading supplier of welding, painting, and handling robots for heavy industry, Nachi also integrates its robot arms with machine tools and hydraulic systems.

17. OTC Daihen (Japan)

Specializing in arc welding and power sources, OTC Daihen is highly regarded in robotic welding systems and serves clients globally in shipbuilding and heavy engineering.

18. Sepro Group (France)

Known for Cartesian robots used in plastics and injection molding industries, Sepro is a key automation partner for European manufacturers.

19. Siasun Robot & Automation Co. (China)

As China's first listed robotics firm, Siasun develops articulated arms, logistics robots, and cleanroom systems, with strong government and academic backing.

20. Estun Automation (China)

Estun has grown through acquisitions and R&D to become a rising name in robotics and motion control, increasingly targeting overseas markets.

21. Inovance Technology (China)

Focused on factory automation, drives, and motion control, Inovance has entered robotics through vertically integrated solutions across various industrial verticals.

22. Vecna Robotics (USA)

Specializing in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), Vecna serves warehouse, manufacturing, and logistics clients with AI-driven material handling systems.

23. Agility Robotics (USA)

Developer of the bipedal robot Digit, Agility is pushing boundaries in warehouse and last-mile logistics automation with human-compatible mobility solutions.

24. Apptronik (USA)

Backed by NASA and automotive partners, Apptronik's general-purpose humanoid robot Apollo is designed for physical labor in industrial and logistics environments.

25. Figure AI (USA)

A Silicon Valley startup attracting major funding and hype, Figure is working on humanoid robots intended for use in factories, warehouses, and later, homes.

26. Boston Dynamics (USA)

Known for its advanced legged robots like Atlas and Stretch, Boston Dynamics is transitioning from research marvel to practical logistics deployments through Hyundai's backing.

27. Neura Robotics (Germany)

A fast-growing player in AI-integrated robotics, Neura's MAiRA platform offers human-like interaction, spatial awareness, and flexible task execution for smart factories.

28. Realtime Robotics (USA)

Specializing in motion planning software and robotic vision, Realtime enables multiple robots to operate safely and efficiently in dynamic environments.

29. Flexiv (China/USA)

Developer of adaptive robots that combine force control and AI, Flexiv is carving a niche in tasks requiring dexterity and responsiveness in manufacturing.

30. AutomationWare (Italy)

A boutique manufacturer of smart actuators and robot platforms, AutomationWare focuses on Industry 4.0-ready solutions for agile and modular automation.

Conclusion: A defining era for robotics

As industrial robots become smarter, more agile, and more affordable, their role in global manufacturing continues to expand.

Traditional leaders are embracing AI and connectivity, while newer players are pushing boundaries with mobile, collaborative, and even humanoid machines.

The next few years will likely see further consolidation and specialization, as the market for industrial automation becomes ever more critical to national economies and supply chain resilience.

From massive factories in China to highly specialized European workshops, industrial robotics is no longer a niche-it's the backbone of modern manufacturing.