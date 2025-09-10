Film Actress 33 Year Old Natalie Rae Dies While On Vacation In Costa Rica -
“I know she was a light in your lives as much as he was in mine, she continued. “I'm so glad she was able to share that incredible and exciting side of herself with you, because she truly was one of the greatest people on this planet, and I hope you feel as lucky as I did to have known her, loved her, and been a part of her life,” the sister added.
Unofficially it was said that she had suffered an injury to one of her legs, which led to her being hospitalized. Originally from Arizona, she resides in Texas, USA. Rae was not only an adult film actress, but also known as an adventurous woman. After learning of her death, the family announced on social media that they had opened a GoFundMe page to repatriate Natalia's body from Costa Rica.
