Cognizant And Lineage Partner To Set Customer Experience Standard In The Cold Chain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Together with Lineage, we look forward to building a service model that defines the standard for customer service excellence in cold chain logistics," said Surya Gummadi, President of Americas, Cognizant. "Cognizant's depth in the logistics domain and Agentic AI technologies, implemented in close collaboration with Lineage and guided by their strategic priorities, will empower customer care professionals to perform their work and create an elevated and differentiated experience for Lineage's customers."

Critical to this collaboration is the powerful combination of an elevated level of service with deep-seated cold chain expertise. Lineage customers can expect a more personalized, consistent, and responsive experience, while continuing to work with the same trusted customer service professionals who serve their business today.

"The customer service team plays a mission-critical role in how Lineage delivers value every day," said Tim Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Lineage. "We have continuously worked to respond to our customers' call for a more unified and user-friendly experience across our diverse network. Our work with Cognizant allows us to take everything we've built to date-the tools, the team, and the processes-and elevate them to new levels of consistency, quality, and innovation. Everything we do at Lineage is in service of our customers, and we're thrilled to partner with the market leader to deliver at a higher standard for them."

Over the past several years, Lineage has worked to redefine its customer experience, which has evolved from the best practices of its legacy companies and has culminated in a "One Lineage" framework that emphasizes a single, simplified set of tools and processes.

Most importantly, customers can expect to maintain their relationships with the dedicated day-to-day points of contact with whom they have built trust and rapport, and who have firsthand familiarity with their businesses. Customers will also continue to be supported by the tools and systems they use today-including Lineage Link-which will also include enhanced capabilities powered by Cognizant's global customer service infrastructure. Key benefits include greater consistency of service quality and responsiveness as well as access to expanded resources and technologies, including robust predictive insights and automation capabilities.

Lineage's relationship with Cognizant represents both a step-change enhancement in the Company's customer service offering as well as a shared vision to create a new standard in cold chain customer care.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH ) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at or @cognizant.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE ) is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 485 strategically located facilities totaling approximately 86 million square feet and approximately 3.1 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

