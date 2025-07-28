403
Zelenskyy, Macron Address Air Defense, Peace Talks in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron held a crucial phone call on Sunday to address Kyiv’s urgent defense priorities amid ongoing conflict pressures.
Zelenskyy emphasized the critical need to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, stating, “We discussed Ukraine’s key defense needs, first and foremost, strengthening our air defense. We need reliable protection against Russian missiles and drones.” He described the conversation as “productive and substantive.”
The leaders explored the delivery of additional missiles for Ukraine’s SAMP/T and Crotale air defense systems. Zelenskyy highlighted discussions on funding Ukrainian drone production, noting France’s willingness to support these efforts.
Training for Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighter jets was also a focal point, with Zelenskyy expressing gratitude for France’s commitment to continue pilot instruction.
Zelenskyy updated Macron on the results of the third round of direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul. He reminded that both parties had agreed on a new prisoner exchange during talks earlier this week.
“We are awaiting a response to our proposal to hold a meeting at the highest level by the end of August. Representatives from Europe must be certainly present at this meeting,” Zelenskyy added.
The recent Istanbul peace talks concluded on Wednesday evening, resulting in a deal to exchange over 1,200 detainees from both sides. Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s delegation, revealed the proposal for a high-stakes meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin by late August, which would include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former US President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin responded a day later, emphasizing the need for groundwork before such a summit, and criticized Kyiv for “trying to put the cart before the horse a little bit.”
The conversation also covered Ukraine’s European integration progress. Zelenskyy stated, “We agreed to work on finding solutions that will allow the first negotiation cluster to be opened as soon as possible. It is important that Ukraine and Moldova continue to move forward in sync.”
Macron reiterated France’s unwavering backing, saying, “I reiterated France’s support: we will continue to strengthen our assistance to Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia, which must finally agree to a ceasefire that paves the way for talks leading to a solid and lasting peace, with full European involvement.”
