UK Labour Party ex-leader launches new political party
(MENAFN) Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the UK Labour Party, has unveiled a new political party aimed at challenging inequality and the country’s political establishment. He announced the move on Thursday, saying it was time to create a political group “that belongs to you,” focused on justice and fairness.
Corbyn, who led Labour from 2015 to 2020, was expelled from the party in 2024 after standing as an independent in his longtime constituency, Islington North. His suspension stemmed from his reaction to anti-Semitism accusations within Labour—allegations he has denied, claiming they were politically driven because of his stances against austerity and war.
The new party is expected to attract other left-wing politicians who have been marginalized by Labour, including MP Zarah Sultana, known for defying the party line on welfare issues. While a website titled “yourparty.uk” has gone live, Sultana clarified the party isn’t actually called “Your Party.”
In a joint statement, Corbyn and Sultana highlighted that 4.5 million children live in poverty in the UK and condemned a system where large corporations benefit from rising living costs, while vast sums are directed toward military spending.
“We cannot accept these injustices – and neither should you,” the statement declared, calling for a major redistribution of wealth through higher taxes on the rich.
Corbyn has long criticized Labour’s current leadership, especially over its military support for Israel and Ukraine. He has also questioned the UK’s deep involvement in the conflict with Russia, urging diplomatic solutions instead.
