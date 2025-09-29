Ukrainian Forces Liberate Over 174 Square Kilometers In Dobropillia Counteroffensive Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We also spoke separately with the military about the operational situation, and the Commander-in-Chief delivered his report. The Dobropillia counteroffensive operation continues," Zelensky said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the units involved for their effectiveness.

"As of the beginning of this day, our forces have liberated more than 174 square kilometers since the start of the operation, and more than 194 square kilometers have been cleared of Russian sabotage groups. Russian losses in this operation alone amount to nearly 3,200, the majority of them irrecoverable," he said.

He added that he also heard updates on the situation in Kupiansk, in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, and in areas at the junction of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"The situation there is difficult, but it is important that Ukrainian warriors – our units – are doing everything necessary to defend their positions," he said.

Zelensky also praised servicemen who recently shot down a Russian military helicopter with an FPV drone: "This achievement inspired many Ukrainians."

"The crew of the FPV Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade – thank you, guys!" he said.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces