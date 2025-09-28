Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tea Tourism In Kashmir

Tea Tourism In Kashmir


(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

This World Tourism Day, the conversation in Kashmir was about a cup of tea, and the young visionaries who are silently redefining what tourism in the valley can be.

For years, Kashmir's tourism industry has relied on familiar draws: alpine landscapes, adventure sports, heritage walks, and, increasingly, food tourism centered on the lavish Wazwan.

But a new wave of young tourism entrepreneurs is challenging that model. They are bringing creativity, energy, and fresh ideas to an industry that has long struggled under situational and seasonal disruptions.

On World Tourism Day, they proposed a bold experiment: tea tourism.

Kahwa, the saffron-infused green tea that has been a symbol of hospitality, is no longer just a drink. It is a way to explore the valley in a deeper, slower, and more intimate way.

Tea tourism invites travellers to visit estates, pick herbs with local families, learn the art of preparation, and sit down for conversations that connect generations and cultures.

